Britney Spears says she had abortion with Justin Timberlake when 17

Britney Spears had an abortion after getting pregnant with Justin Timberlake at age 17, according to excerpts from her upcoming memoir.

The pop star's new book, The Woman in Me, focuses in part on her 13-year conservatorship under her father James Spears.

Mr Timberlake was "not happy" about Ms Spears being pregnant, according to extracts published in People Magazine.

"He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives," Ms Spears said.

Mr Timberlake was "so sure that he didn't want to be a father", Ms Spears wrote in the memoir, which is set to be published on 24 October.

Ms Spears said she did not know if having the procedure was the right decision, and that she would not have had an abortion if the choice was "left up to me alone".

But, she added: "For me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated."

The BBC has reached out to Mr Timberlake for comment.

The pop star duo dated in their early adult years between 1999 to 2002. Ms Spears has since gone on to have two children - Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 - with her second husband, Kevin Federline.

The 41-year-old's memoir is set to be released two years after the end of her conservatorship, which Ms Spears writes in the book "stripped her of her womanhood".

The singer has previously called the arrangement abusive. It was set up by her father in 2008 after she experienced a public breakdown, during which she shaved her head.

The singer testified to a court in 2021 that she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from having more children under the conservatorship.

The conservatorship had power over her finances and career decisions as well as major personal matters, such as her visits to her teenage sons and whether she could get remarried.

In her upcoming memoir, the singer offers more insights into the "soul-crushing" arrangement.

"The woman in me was pushed down for a long time," Ms Spears wrote in the excerpts published by People. "They wanted me to be wild onstage, the way they told me to be, and to be a robot the rest of the time."

Ms Spears said that shaving her head and "acting out" were her ways of pushing back. "But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over," she said.

Among several allegations, she said her father repeatedly told her she looked fat and infantilised her. She claimed the conservatorship eventually stripped her of her passion for performing.

The book also features more joyous moments from the pop star's childhood, including when she went back to high school in Kentwood, Louisiana, in search of normalcy.

"There was something so beautifully normal about that period of my life: going to homecoming and prom, driving around our little town, going to the movies," she wrote, according to the excerpts.

The normalcy would be short lived. Ms Spears said she was quickly called back to performing, signing a deal with Jive Records at age 15, later going on to release hits Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again.

Since the end of her conservatorship, Ms Spears has recorded several more hits. She also married her boyfriend Sam Asghari, though the couple divorced after a year.

In the memoir, Ms Spears said the years after her conservatorship have allowed her to construct a new identity.

"I've had to say, Wait a second, this is who I was - someone passive and pleasing. A girl. And this is who I am now - someone strong and confident. A woman," she wrote.