Britney Spears says she deleted Instagram after she was left ‘disturbed’ by people mocking her dancing videos

Britney Spears has opened up about why she recently deleted her Instagram account.

On Thursday (26 January), the 41-year-old singer wrote on Twitter that some fans allegedly sent the police to her house to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Spears continued.

On Sunday (29 January), the singer posted a Twitter video clip showing her in the gym, confirming she was “alive” and “well”. But she had a message for her critics.

The “Toxic” singer admitted she temporarily left the social media platform because she was getting mocked by people for the videos she had posted of her dancing.

She wrote: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy.”

Yep that's me … I'm alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices🥤, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in 🧘🏼‍♀️. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life 🏋🏼‍♀️ !!! pic.twitter.com/5GMcpkPMfy — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

“Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings,” she explained.

Spears reiterated that she is “sensitive” and that she is still “shocked as hell” that the police arrived at her house after fans allegedly “got worried” after she removed the Instagram account.

“It really was uncalled for,” she continued. “l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

Last month, Spears’s husband Sam Asghari asked fans to respect her privacy after she deactivated her social media accounts.

“Social media can be traumatising,” Asghari wrote in a post shared on his Instagram story.

“Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman,” Asghari said.

“I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”