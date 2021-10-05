Britney Spears Says She 'Cried For 2 Hours' Over Support For #FreeBritney Movement As She Thanks Fans

Britney Spears has thanked fans involved in the #FreeBritney movement after her father was removed as her conservator after 13 years.

Many fans of the pop legend have long campaigned for an end to the legal arrangement that has controlled Britney’s life and finances since 2008.

Last week, a judge ruled that it was in her “best interests” that Jamie Spears was suspended from his role, with a hearing to discuss fully terminating the conservatorship set for November.

Britney has now thanked her supporters, saying their backing reduced her to tears.

She posted a photo of herself on Twitter and Instagram, alongside the caption: “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …

“I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari commented: “From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you?”

Jamie Spears, who has long had a complicated relationship with his daughter, strongly protested against his removal from the conservatorship.

Britney said she was on “cloud 9” after the ruling, while her fans celebrated wildly outside the court building.

She also posed naked in a series of photographs on Instagram as she celebrated the seismic legal victory with her fiancé Sam on a tropical getaway.

The pair recently announced their engagement, and in a recent video Britney posted from their holiday, she revealed they were discussing getting married in either Italy, Greece, Australia or New York City.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

