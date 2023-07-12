Britney Spears says 'no woman ever deserves to be hit' after alleged security slap in Vegas

Britney Spears is still upset about her run-in with NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama's bodyguard in Las Vegas last week.

The pop singer claims she attempted to congratulate Wembanyama on his success but that when she tapped him on the shoulder from behind, one of his security guards brushed her off somewhat aggressively. However, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to EW on Friday that "no charges will be filed against the person involved."

But the singer isn't satisfied, especially after an unnamed radio station was "talking smack" about the incident and saying she "deserved to get slapped."

"I've been with the most famous people in the world. N'SYNC at one time, girls would literally throw themselves at them," Spears said in a short video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. "On my way into the place, actually, I was knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security, not one time touched them or even came near them."

Spears continued, "Point being, I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserve to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit."

Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic; Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Britney Spears; Victor Wembanyama

The 19-year-old basketball player was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft last month, selected by the San Antonio Spurs. At 7 feet 5 inches, he is now the tallest player in the NBA and has generated a level of excitement among basketball fans not seen since LeBron James entered the league 20 years ago.

Wembanyama is currently in Las Vegas for the NBA's Summer League, where he encountered Spears. She approached him on July 5, but was brushed off by Spurs security who did not seem to recognize her. According to the police report obtained by EW, the bodyguard pushed "her hand off of the player without looking, which caused Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

After realizing who she was, the security director went over to Spears' table and personally apologized.

"I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I've yet to receive a public apology, and that's it," she said as she concluded the video Tuesday.

Spears' recollection of the incident seems to have changed. She now says she was knocked down to the floor and picked up by her best friend, but in her original public statement last week she said she was "nearly" knocked down. Video footage captured by TMZ does not show Spears hitting the floor, though it is unclear whether the bodyguard slapped her in the face, as she alleges, or that her own hand hit her face, as the police report says). You can watch the video below.

🚨VIDEO OF BRITNEY/WEMBY INCIDENT SHOWS SHE DIDN’T GRAB HIM🚨 Full video here: https://t.co/nSXYAE6jhu pic.twitter.com/uMBqtLKJGN — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Wembanyama seems to want to move on. His participation in Summer League has already ended after two games, and he said at a press conference over the weekend that he's tired of the media blitz that has surrounded the draft and the incident with Spears.

"In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50 percent of my schedule," Wembanyama said in response to a question from a reporter. "I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over... I just wanna hoop."

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop.”



Victor Wembanyama on the media tour and being able to focus on basketball now.



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/E782jt5TFp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

