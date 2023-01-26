Britney Spears says her 'privacy was invaded' after fans sent police to her house

Britney Spears attends the 2019 premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Britney Spears has issued a statement after fans called 911, sending police officers to her house on Tuesday night.

In a message posted Thursday on Twitter, the pop musician said her "privacy was invaded" when the Ventura County Sheriff's Office conducted a wellness check at her Thousand Oaks home "based on some prank phone calls" from worried fans.

"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far," Spears wrote.

"The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Ventura County Public Information Officer Cameron Henderson said that around 11 p.m. the sheriff's office "received some calls from concerned fans simply because [Spears] had deleted her social media account."

"Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check ... and determined she was safe and in no danger," Henderson added.

On Wednesday, a Spears fan account shared a TikTok video of other Spears fans contacting the police and shamed them via Twitter for calling "the cops on Britney because she deleted her Instagram account." In the TikTok video posted by @josiahsinanan, one fan asks a police dispatcher to send officers to "check on" Spears, citing "suspicious activity online" and the "Circus" singer's deactivated Instagram account.

"Please share this video after concerning activity on #BritneySpears account tonight," @josiahsinanan captioned the clip. The TikTok user has since set the account to private mode amid backlash to the video.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the Grammy winner has deleted her Instagram account, which tends to be heavily scrutinized. Her Instagram page was still deactivated as of Thursday afternoon.

"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," Spears continued Thursday in her statement. "All the love, B."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.