Britney Spears Says Her Brother Bryan Was Never Invited to Her Wedding

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' &quot;Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood&quot; Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Britney Spears is speaking out about her nuptials' guest list.

On Monday, the 40-year-old star revealed in a pointed Instagram post that her brother Bryan Spears, 45, was not invited to her wedding to Sam Asghari last week.

In the lengthy message, Britney called out Bryan, telling him, "your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eyeroll Emoji]!!! ... When asked by that incredibly kind man "why doesn't your family just let her be ??? " Your response was ... "she can't even make a dinner reservation ..."

Britney was seemingly referencing Bryan's 2020 appearance on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast, more than a year before Britney's conservatorship ended.

"I know what she wants, but at the end of the day what is the reality of that?" Bryan said at the time of Britney wanting to get out of her conservatorship.

britney spears, bryan spears
britney spears, bryan spears

Chris Farina/getty images Britney and Bryan Spears

Britney continued in Tuesday's post, "What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding [bride Emoji] so why even respond ???"

She later added, "Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations ... "

Her message comes after Bryan's girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin said he didn't attend Britney and Asghari's wedding because his 11-year-old daughter's elementary school graduation was the same day, per multiple news outlets.

Conklin also commented underneath a different post on their page that Bryan "couldn't help the timing," adding that he "felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 [three heart Emojis]. We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam's Marriage! [praying hands Emoji]."

Spears and Asghari, 28, said "I do" before 60 guests. The singer walked down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace before changing outfits three more times throughout the night.

The ceremony featured a pink floral arch flanked with hanging chandeliers. Pink florals, including garden roses, peonies and hydrangeas, also dotted the aisles where guests sat in wooden benches.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

