Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Reportedly Split After "Huge Fight" Over Cheating Accusations

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split up after an “explosive fight” over cheating allegations, according to TMZ.

Sources allegedly told the outlet, who broke the story, that Asghari had confronted the singer over rumors of infidelity. While TMZ notes that they “do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact,” Asghari and Spears nonetheless had a “huge fight” that led to Asghari moving out of their shared house.

“It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source said.

TMZ adds that their marriage has been in “deep trouble” for the past few months, with Asghari reportedly often sleeping out of the house and Spears getting into “blowout fights” and “frequent screaming matches.”

The couple, who first started dating after meeting on the set of Spears' “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, tied the knot in a lavish exclusive ceremony held at her Los Angeles mansion in June 2022.

Asghari recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a tribute posted to his Instagram Story this past June.

Sharing a romantic montage featuring clips from their wedding, the actor wrote over the video, “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love.”

Asghari has previously talked about his relationship with Spears in a 2021 interview with Men's Health. “I just want her to be happy,” he said at the time. “If something makes her happy, I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life.'”

You Might Also Like