Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged: 'I can't (expletive) believe it'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged!

Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday, hours before the music world hit the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I can't (expletive) believe it," Spears wrote on her Instagram account below videos showing off the ring with shocked expressions. Spears added six engagement ring emojis and six exclamation points to her announcement.

"Look at that, do you like it?" Asghari asks of the four-carat ring in the short video, to which Spears says, "Yesss!"

The ring is engraved inside the band with “lioness” because it’s Asghari's nickname for Spears, the company Forever Diamonds NY told the Associated Press in a statement.

Asghari's talent manager Brandon Cohen confirmed the news in an email statement to USA Today saying, he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," the statement said.

Asghari posted his own photo of the two kissing on Instagram, with Spears holding up her engagement ring. The ring was described as "one of a kind" by New York City-based designer Roman Malayev.

Just before posting the photo, Asghari wrote in his IG Stories, "Biggest news... Can't wait to share."

ForeverDiamondsNY posted a close-up of the ring on Instagram. Asghari wrote in the comments, "Thank you for helping me to design a ring for my real life princess."

Asghari and Spears have been a couple for the last four years after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. The couple made their red carpet debut together in 2019 at the premiere for Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Spears has been married twice before, tying the knot with first husband Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004 for 55 hours. The couple quickly had their union annulled. That same year, Spears married her backup dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. Spears filed for divorced in 2006, which was granted the next year.

Alexander, who was Spears' childhood friend, was arrested last month at Nashville airport for a misdemeanor attempted air security violation, according to online records obtained by USA TODAY. His bail is set at $2,500, and he is due back in court on Sept. 24.

Spears has made headlines as of late due to her ongoing legal battle against her father, James "Jamie" Spears, whom she wants to remove as co-conservator of her estate.

The engagement announcement comes days after Spears’ father filed a petition with a Los Angeles judge seeking to end the conservatorship, a legal arrangement that has given him control over the pop star’s estate since 2008.

The singer told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him during an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship, but said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Legally, Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

