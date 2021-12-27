Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate a 'Very Merry' Christmas After End of Singer's Conservatorship

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari/Instagram Sam Asghari and Britney Spears

It's a "very merry" Christmas for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari!

The pop star, 39, and her fitness trainer-actor fiancé, 27, celebrated their first Christmas since Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated last month.

On Christmas Eve, Asghari shared a new photo of him and Spears posing close together. Dressed up in a floral long-sleeved Versace crop top, the singer smiled for the camera as Asghari (also wearing a shirt by the designer) held on tight to his future wife.

"A very Merry Xmas 🎄 @britneyspears ❤️," Asghari captioned the snap.

Spears has been getting into the holiday spirit for quite some time. In early November, she shared a selfie with Asghari in front of a Christmas tree.

"Fashion and festivities … guess what ???? My b-day is coming soon !!!!!" she wrote. (She turned 40 in early December.)

And in October, she shared a look at her Christmas tree saying she would be celebrating Christmas "way early this year" prior to her conservatorship being terminated, but after her father was suspended as estate conservator.

RELATED: Britney Spears Is 'Considering Venues' for Wedding with Fiancé Sam Asghari, Says Source

"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!" she wrote.

"For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!" she continued. "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me 😬 !!!"

And several days before the holiday, she shared a silly meme about Christmas.

"Christmas: the only time of year you can sit in front of a dead tree eating candy out of socks," the meme read.

Story continues

Also to celebrate the holiday, she shared a video of herself feeding milk to a "new addition to the family," though she didn't show what the new pet was.

"New addition to the family 😲 guess if it's a boy or a girl 🤗 🎀 … thank you again baby @samasghari !!!!" she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Called the Day Her Conservatorship Ended 'The Best Day of Her Life': Source

A source recently told PEOPLE that Asghari has been a rock to the "Toxic" singer as she learns to live life on her own terms.

"Britney basically went from not being able to do what she wants, to being able to do anything she wants," the source said. "The big question now is, 'What is she going to do?' Sam is encouraging her to stay on a schedule. He is very focused and likes to feel accomplished."

Meanwhile, an insider also told PEOPLE that as part of the adjustment to life after her conservatorship, Spears will be supported by a "termination plan," which she helped develop in order to aid in her "ongoing needs and best interests."

"She has a great plan in place that she developed with Jodi [Montgomery]," the insider said. "Britney wants to stay healthy."

RELATED: Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Is 'Encouraging Her' As She Figures Out Her Next Steps: Source

For now, Spears' focus is on wedding planning, as a source said she's currently talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and starting to think about venues.

She and Asghari were engaged in September, months after Spears said during a court hearing that she hoped to marry and have more children.