Britney Spears 'Saddened' As Ex-Husband Discusses Her Relationship With Her Sons In Interview

Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2016 (Photo: C Flanigan via Getty Images)

Britney Spears has voiced her upset after her ex-husband Kevin Federline gave an interview discussing her relationship with her sons.

The Stronger singer has two teenage sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, with Kevin, to whom she was married between 2004 and 2007.

In a new interview with ITV news, snippets of which were published in the Daily Mail over the weekend, Kevin claimed that the two boys have “decided they are not seeing” their mother “right now”.

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” Kevin said. “They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

In the interview, Kevin spoke positively about Britney’s father and mother, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and credited the conservatorship the star was under for 13 years with “saving” her.

He also claimed the boys find watching Britney’s social media output in recent times, including several topless and nude photos, “tough”.

Kevin Federline in 2018 (Photo: Bryan Steffy via Getty Images)

Kevin added: “They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position. So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything.

“They’re teenagers right now. You know, we talk about sex, we talk about drugs, we talk about all the things that teenagers go through. I want my kids to make all the mistakes they possibly can in my house, because [that way], I can protect them.”

Posting about the interview in the early hours of Sunday morning, Britney wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.

“It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram… it was LONG before Instagram… I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL… I’ll say it… my mother told me, ‘you should give them to their dad’… I’m sharing this because I can…”

A screenshot of Britney's response to her ex-husband's interview (Photo: Instagram/Britney Spears)

In a separate post, the singer wrote: “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

She added: “I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, [the Federline family] will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behaviour and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with.”

Britney and Kevin legally tied the knot in October 2004, six months after meeting.

She filed for divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences, with the pair agreeing to share joint custody of their sons when the arrangement was finalised the following year.

Kevin was later granted sole custody of the former couple’s two sons, shortly before Britney was placed under the temporary conservatorship of her father, which ended up being in place for over a decade until its dissolution last year.

