Britney Spears Rings in Her Birthday with Her Mother and Brother: ‘A Really Nice Moment for the Family’ (Source)

The "Stronger" singer also revealed on Instagram Saturday that she had to rush her dog Snow to the vet late Friday night after the party

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock Britney Spears

Britney Spears' birthday was a family affair!

The pop star celebrated turning 42 with a party in Los Angeles on Friday night. Her mother, Lynne Spears, and brother, Bryan Spears, attended the bash, PEOPLE confirmed.

“Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family," the source said.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Lynne, 68, was seen leaving the party venue on Saturday morning, seemingly after spending the night there following the event.

Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty From left: Jamie, Britney, Bryan and Lynne Spears

Lynne's appearance at her daughter's birthday celebration comes after the singer shared in May that the two had repaired their fractured relationship. In an Instagram post at the time, Britney revealed that her mom had recently visited her house for the first time in years.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" she wrote, before directly addressing her mother.

"After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!" she continued. "I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

Britney also recently shared touching words about Bryan, 46, that pointed to a mended relationship between the siblings. In a Nov. 28 Instagram post, she paid tribute to her "big brother" alongside a photo of him dressed in a green work suit and construction hat.

"My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !! Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though 😂😂😂🧐🙄 !!!" she wrote in the caption.

This follows a June 2022 Instagram post in which Britney revealed that Bryan was not invited to her wedding to former husband Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce earlier this year.

"What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???" she wrote in the post, appearing to reference Bryan's 2020 comments about Britney wanting to have her conservatorship terminated.

While appearing on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast, Bryan said of his sister's conservatorship battle, "I know what she wants, but at the end of the day what is the reality of that?"

While Britney celebrated her birthday with Lynne, Bryan and the rest of her party guests, it seems the fun-filled night ended with a stressful ordeal. The Grammy winner shared in an Instagram post on Saturday that her dog Snow had to be rushed to the vet late Friday night.

BACKGRID Britney Spears

"Don't worry about Snow she's fine," Britney wrote in her post, referring to the small dog she introduced back in August as "the new edition [sic] to the family. "I went to the emergency vet in the middle of the night with [friend and manager] Cade [Hudson]'s shoes and clothes in a hurry."

"I literally look like the girl in All Dogs Go to Heaven dressed up like a man being told to take bets!!!" she jokingly added of her late-night look.

In photographs taken Friday night, Britney was seen leaving Hudson's house wearing an oversized red-and-white plaid button-up shirt, white lounge pants and aviator sunglasses.

When Britney debuted Snow, the Grammy winner shared an adorable video of the white dog exploring her new home and bonding with the "Toxic" singer. The footage captured the pair cuddling in bed together and the tiny animal chewing on a pacifier.

Britney even joked how the pup already had her "mom" wrapped around her paw. "It's her world, and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!" she said.

britney spears/instagram Britney Spears shows off the Gucci outfit she bought her dog Snow.

Britney proved it in October when she showed off the trendy designer outfit she had purchased for Snow. "Snow’s first Gucci bikini … even has a skirt to go with it, too," she wrote alongside an image of a two-piece logo-print set. "I’ve never owned anything Gucci in my life … all my friends always had name brand everything !!!"



"Am I weird because there’s supposed to be a fascination with it ???" she added. "Name brands never appealed to me … but I will get it for my babies 🐶!!!"

Earlier this month, Britney posted a video on Instagram of the dog running around the house and playing with her pacifier. In the clip, Spears put on a British accent as she pretended to be Snow speaking. "Oh Mummy, I got my paci. Please run to me," she cooed.



