Britney Spears Reveals How She Slimmed Down Ahead of the Holidays

Britney Spears revealed how she’s staying fit this holiday season. In a recent video posted on Instagram, the "Lucky" singer showed off her dance skills, which is her way of working out.

The pop star admitted that she had taken a brief hiatus from posting dancing videos, stating that the last video had been "months ago." Captioning the short clip, the newly-freed musician boasted to fans about her stamina and slim physique saying, "I’m way smaller since this summer, as you can see, I dance a lot now, sometimes three hours a day and I do Zumba classes too!"

In the clip, Britney performs for the camera, flaunting her washboard abs while moving to "Love Story" by French singer Indila.

She joked to younger fans, "I’m getting older and I realized a lot of it is mental and I’ve been working at it a lot more and it’s actually working! I’m actually way smaller now."

Taking a moment to be vulnerable, Britney admitted that she chose to be fresh faced, stating "I have no makeup on here, so no judgment!"

Check out Spears dancing in the video below.