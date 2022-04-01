Britney Spears Reveals Selena Gomez's Watercolor Tattoo "Inspired" Her To Get Another

Britney Spears may possibly be getting a new tattoo thanks to Selena Gomez. The "Gimme More" singer took to Instagram to gush over the Disney alum's latest ink.

"I'm not really into tattoos but dear God, how beautiful is this????" Spears captioned a pic of Gomez's pink watercolor rose tattoo located on her back. "@selenagomez has inspired me to get another one." Gomez then responded in the comments, "I love you forever and always."

This isn't the first time the two pop stars have a recent exchange on social media. In May 2021, Gomez shared an old video recording of her jamming out to Spears' "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door."

"The hustle was real," she captioned the clip, which featured a galaxy-themed background. Spears responded, "This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen."

Check out both posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)