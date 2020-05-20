Britney Spears Reveals The Real Reason She Has A Fringe — & It Will Break Your Heart

Some might argue that hair is just hair, but for others — including Britney Spears — it holds much greater significance. Last night, the pop princess got honest with her Instagram followers about the meaning behind her fringe — which have transformed over the years from full and side-swept to long and wispy — and her story is raw, honest, and heartbreaking to say the least.

“Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger?” Spears wrote in her initial Instagram caption, before posting the same image again with a series of red rose emojis. “I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade, and I remember like it was yesterday…. it was such a big deal to expose my forehead.”

Spears went on to share how she felt that only “pretty people in the south” could show off their forehead, and she never felt “pretty enough to pull it off.” Spears also recounts going to a modelling agency that reinforced her feelings of not measuring up, but deciding to go home and wear her hair the way she wanted to anyway. “I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool,” she wrote. “People choose different ways to protect themselves. When I pull my bangs in front of my head, I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!”

Spears’ candid story got an outpouring of support from devoted fans who praised the pop star for looking amazing with or without a fringe. “Welcome back to the bang club where you’re always pretty enough just the way you are,” one supporter wrote. “You are beautiful inside and out, never let anyone tell you otherwise,” another fan said.

Others reminded the star of how she’s inspired them to feel beautiful. “That is such a sweet vulnerable story, Britney! I remember in my teen years holding YOU as my standard of beauty, so just remember that it’s all about perspective,” one fan said. We couldn’t agree more.

