Britney Spears reveals hardships about growing up in Hollywood: 'The press can be pretty mean'

Britney Spears took a “scary” step by revealing her bare complexion on social media, calling her Hollywood childhood “hard.”

On Friday, the 38-year-old pop star posted an Instagram video, wearing her signature crop top and zooming in on her face. “For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup!!!!!!” she wrote. “These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me...you can actually see my freckles!!!!”

Spears shared that her celebrity upbringing took a toll on her self-esteem: “Growing up in Hollywood can be hard!!!! It’s all about looks and the press can be pretty mean...‘why does she look so old’, ‘why does she look so young’, ‘why is she too big’., ‘why is she too skinny?!!!’”

Throughout her decades-long career — Spears appeared on the The All-New Mickey Mouse Club as an 11-year-old performer and shot to fame at 16 with her “Baby One More Time” hit — she has been scrutinized for her romantic relationships, career decisions and body size.

And this summer, the “Free Britney” social media campaign resurfaced, referring to her father’s conservatorship, which has granted him power over her personal and career choices, stemming from the star’s legal and personal battles in 2008. However, last month sister Jamie Lynn Spears was reportedly named trustee of the $57M fortune

Spears finished by quoting “Kill Em with Kindness,” Selena Gomez’s 2016 hit. “….. the world can be a nasty place ... kill them with kindness ... GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!” Gomez was clearly moved by the post, commenting, “You’ve always been beautiful and a huge inspiration to me. You’re rare beauty!” This week, Gomez launched her new makeup line Rare Beauty on Instagram.

View photos Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pictured together in July 2019. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) More

Gomez isn’t the only person to support Spears —according to People, Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of three years, came to her defense after author Kelly Oxford called the singer’s Instagram account “scary.” The specifics aren’t clear, but throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Spears has posted about her exercise routines, modeled her outfits in home fashion shows and answered fan questions.

“What’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think…” Asghari, 26, replied in a message screenshot by a fan page. “We need more people like her and less Karen’s. also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: