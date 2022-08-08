Britney Spears returns to music scene with Elton John collaboration

The US pop singer was recently freed from a conservatorship

Britney Spears is to return to the music scene with a collaboration with Sir Elton John, it has been confirmed.

Few details are known about the new track - called Hold Me Closer.

There had been speculation that the pair were working on a new version of Sir Elton's hit Tiny Dancer.

It is the first new music from Spears since she was freed from a 13-year conservatorship, during which aspects of her finances and personal life were controlled by her father and others.

More information is expected in the coming week, a spokesperson has told PA news agency.

Teasing the collaboration, Sir Elton shared a picture of a rose and rocket emoji on Instagram on Monday, alongside the words "hold me closer".

Rumours about the collaboration were reported by US media outlets last month, although there had been no official confirmation until now.

The announcement comes as the legal battle between the singer and her father Jamie Spears continues.

A US judge denied a motion by Mr Spears last month that the singer should return to court to face further questioning over the legal agreement.

Britney Spears and Elton John at the 21st annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy awards in 2013

Spears' conservatorship was set up in 2008 after the US pop star, known for hits like Oops I Did It Again! and Toxic, faced a public mental health crisis.

The legal agreement, which she was freed from in November, had power over the singer's finances and career decisions, as well as personal decisions.

The singer recently married Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in California in June.

