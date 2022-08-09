Britney Spears to return to music with Elton John collab 'Hold Me Closer'

Oh baby, baby! Britney Spears is officially making her musical comeback.

Spears is collaborating with rock icon Elton John on her first single since the pop star's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November.

The song, which has yet to be given an official release date, is titled "Hold Me Closer," according to a news release from Universal Music's Interscope Records. John notably has a song called "Tiny Dancer," which contains the lyric "hold me closer, tiny dancer." It is unclear whether "Hold Me Closer" will be a reimagining of the 1972 hit, which has sold 3 million copies in the U.S. to date.

Spears teaming with John marks the first time Spears releases new music since December 2020, when she collaborated with boy band Backstreet Boys on "Matches." The song also coincided with the release of her 2016 album "Glory," which was reissued in 2020.

"Hold Me Closer" already has a seal of approval from Spears' gal pal Paris Hilton, who revealed in a recent interview that she’s already heard the song.

"It’s going to be iconic," said Hilton in an interview with RTL Boulevard's Paul Barewijk published Aug. 2. "I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza and it’s insane."

Spears isn’t the only female pop star John has joined forces with lately.

John collaborated with British singer Dua Lipa on "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)," taken from 2021's "The Lockdown Sessions," which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. John also linked up with pop juggernaut Lady Gaga on "Sine From Above," which earned the two a top 20 dance hit.

John also hasn't been shy about his love for pop princess Spears.

"I do like Britney Spears. I think she's cute. I think she's fun," said John, according to an excerpt of "Elton John’s Words in the Wind." "I think she makes great pop records."

The release of "Hold Me Closer" follows a whirlwind 2021 for Spears, which saw the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November. This year has been just as eventful for the 40-year-old singer, with Spears getting married to boyfriend Sam Asghari in June and announcing she's writing a memoir of her life.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Britney Spears returns to music with Elton John duet: What we know