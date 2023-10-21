Britney Spears responds to 'offence' caused by her upcoming memoir

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Just days before the release of her much-anticipated memoir – The Woman In Me – Britney Spears took to Instagram to respond to any 'offence' the book may have caused.

To recap, in the lead up to the memoir's release, Britney has made headlines over a string of revelations the book is believed to explore, including her highly publicised relationship breakdown with Justin Timberlake, her 13-year conservatorship and her experience with alcohol.

"My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!!!" the singer wrote on Instagram on Friday (20 October). "That was me then… that is in the past!!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading… that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago!!!"

Britney continued: "Most of the book is from 20 years ago… I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!!"

Elsewhere in the post, the 41-year-old explained that she "didn’t know" this book "needed to be written" when she started, but has since come to realise its importance in closing what has been a difficult chapter in her life. "Although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!!" she added.

"Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood!!!" Britney went on, ending her post with: "Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly!!! I have moved on since then!!! #TheWomanInMe."



Shortly after sharing the heartfelt message with fans, Britney deactivated her Instagram account – although her account on X (formerly Twitter) is still active, along with a screenshot of the post.

"YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO TELL YOUR STORY AND WE ARE AT YOUR SIDE, ALWAYS!" one fan said in response to Britney's message, as another wrote: "Queen you never had the chance to speak up and tell people how you really felt so WE DEFINITELY UNDERSTAND."

Britney's memoir, The Woman In Me, is due for release on 24 October and is available for pre-order now.





