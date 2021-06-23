Britney Spears to give rare testimony on conservatorship at Los Angeles court

Britney Spears to speak out on conservatorship at Los Angeles court (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears will speak out at a Los Angeles courtroom on her conservatorship on Wednesday.

The singer, 39, has been locked in a conservatorship since 2008 when a judge gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her daily life, career and finances.

Now she’s going to give rare testimony as she continues her fight to have her dad removed from his position of overseeing her personal life.

Controversy has surrounded the conservatorship sparking the #FreeBritney movement which her dad has dismissed as fans’ conspiracy theory.

Spears’ lawyer told the court the singer wanted to speak out and requested the hearing “on an expedited basis”.

The Los Angeles court hearing has been scheduled for 1.30pm local time on Wednesday (9.30pm BST).

It is expected the hearing will attract crowds of Britney supporters outside of the courtroom. However, it is understood the star has plans to appear remotely from her home.

The singer, 39, has been locked in a conservatorship since 2008 when a judge gave her dad Jamie Spears control over her daily life, career and finances (AP)

New confidential documents claim Britney has quietly opposed the conservatorship for years, according to reports.

“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report, according to The New York Times.

Controversy has surrounded the conservatorship sparking the #FreeBritney movement which her dad has dismissed as fans’ conspiracy theory (AFP via Getty Images)

Documentaries Framing Britney Spears and The Battle for Britney have scrutinised the conservatorship and shone a light on the unusual arrangement - interviewing fans and some of the people closest to her.

Private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust was appointed as a co-conservator with Mr Spears over Britney’s estimated $60m (£43.8m) estate.

His attorney told reporters in February: “Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court.”

Read More

Court to hear from Britney on conservatorship: how do they work?

What’s the deal with Britney and her conservatorship?

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure