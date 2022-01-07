Britney Spears Posts Cheeky Nude Photo on Instagram

After unfollowing her sister on Instagram earlier this week, Britney Spears is back on the platform with new content.

Having garnered over 1.9 million likes, the post features the pop princess taking a mirror selfie seen in nothing but white knee-high socks and a lace choker. “Free woman energy has never felt better,” Spears said in her caption. The singer censored her private parts with the pink flower and heart emojis. Since being freed from her 13-year conservatorship, Spears has been enjoying life by celebrating her birthday normally after 13 years, adding an adorable Doberman named Porscha to her family and even getting started on new music.

You can peep the cheeky shot below and head over to Spears' Instagram account to follow more of her "free woman" content.