Britney Spears Is Posting Topless Photos On IG And Talking Babies

Britney Spears posted a topless photo snapped on the beach.

In her caption, she writes about having more kids.

The terms of Britney's conservatorship forced her to have an IUD so she couldn't have any more children.

Oops!...she did it again. Britney Spears stirred up the internet when she posted some topless photos to Instagram and shared details about her family plans along with it.

“Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!” the 40-year-old pop star wrote beneath photos of her on the beach. Brit is looking 🔥🔥🔥 on a beach vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari , who just turned 28.

“BEACHNEY ✨✨✨ free Britney is my favorite…” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “A #MANIFESTING. MOM!”

In the sexy set of photos, Britney is wearing nothing but a yellow and pink tied bikini bottom and looking like the freed queen she is.

This marks a turning point for the star, who has been unable to have children for the last 13 years because of the terms of her now-terminated conservatorship. In November, Britney ended a long court battle, fighting for the dissolution of her conservatorship managed by her father. As part of that fight, she testified about being forced to have an IUD implanted.

“I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant," she told the judge. "I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children."

A conservatorship is when a judge appoints a responsible person or organization (called the "conservator") to care for another adult (called the "conservatee") who cannot care for themselves or manage their own finances, according to the California Courts website.

Britney’s father Jamie Spears took control of the star's finances and medical affairs in the early 2000s after she suffered a mental breakdown. But after 13 years and a global #FreeBritney social media movement, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the controversial conservatorship in November, making Brit a free woman for the first time since her 20s.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for the "Toxic" singer. She got engaged to Sam and she is looking to change her custody agreement with ex-Kevin Federline over her two teenage boys, Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14.

She had her first glass of wine in more than a decade and has been treating the internet to various sexy pics, sometimes with expertly placed diamond and heart emojis covering her nips.

After what sounds like a nightmarish chapter for Britney, it looks like she's got her agency back and she's going to make use of her newfound bodily autonomy in every way she sees fit, and that includes having more children.



