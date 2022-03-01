Britney Spears Posed Completely Nude on the Beach

Britney Spears

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fresh off news that Britney Spears is going to release a tell-all memoir soon — and getting $15 million for the trouble — she's spreading a little sunshine with new nudes posted to her grid. Spears's latest post shows her enjoying some time in the ocean and she's totally nude, with nothing but strategically placed emoji (diamonds in varying sizes) to obscure everything that needed to be covered to keep the photos from getting flagged.

Spears's signature blonde hair was wavy and blowing in the ocean air and she even had her go-to black eyeliner on as she smiled and stretched in the shallow water. And while she's not wearing any clothes, she did have a choker necklace on with a cameo charm at the center.

RELATED: Britney Spears Teased New Music in a Red Thong Swimsuit and Platform Heels

Spears also appeared in a loved-up clip that shows her holding tight to her fiancé, Sam Asghari. He posted the video over the weekend, writing, "Island love 🏝 with the lioness @britneyspears."

It's not in the ocean, but the two are soaking in a swimming pool surrounded by lush palm trees. While neither of them shared exactly where they are, it's safe to assume that they managed to fit in a tropical getaway to celebrate Asghari's birthday on March 4. The two got engaged back in September 2021 and have been dating for five years.