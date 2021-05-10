Britney Spears Has Pink Hair Now

The latest member of the pink-hair gang is Britney Spears. Joining the ranks of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Julianne Hough, Spears debuted soft pink hair on Instagram, posting a trio of images showing off the new hair color and a skin-tight leopard catsuit.

Spears didn't offer any details on the change, so it's not clear whether it's a temporary situation or something more permanent, but her long, blonde hair has pale pink sections framing her face and a more subtle shade cascading down her back. The small gallery includes Spears posing with her hands as claws and a growling face, a more coy shot with her fingers to her mouth, and a third shot with her covering her face with her hands. Of course, she's got her signature black eyeliner in all the shots.

"Miss pussycat loves to bite," she wrote. "Be careful ladies and gentlemen !!!!!"

Spears has been making headlines recently for reasons other than her pastel hair. She is set to appear in court to discuss her current conservatorship and made a public statement about the documentaries that have aired about her life. She also thanked fans that were concerned about her mental health and let everyone know that she's doing fine.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Spears will be performing again in the near future. During an Instagram Live broadcast last March, her son, Jayden, said his mother wasn't interested in performing anymore.

"Actually, I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all," he said. "I remember one time I asked her, 'Mom, what happened to your music? And she was like 'I dunno honey, I think I might just quit it.' And I was like, 'What? What are you saying? You know how much bank you make off that stuff?'"