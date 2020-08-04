Britney Spears Opens Up About Early Acne Struggles While Filming Her First Movie

Britney Spears Instagram

Britney Spears is opening up about her early skin struggles.

On Monday, the pop icon shared a backyard selfie on Instagram in which she revealed in a lengthy caption that she had issues with acne when first stepping onto the Hollywood scene.

"When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie … I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products !!!" she admitted.

The singer, 38, said that while "it cleared up quickly" it is important that those who use these items are "careful because prescribed products are very strong !!!!"

The "Gimme More" singer scored her first movie role at 21 in the 2002 comedy Crossroads, in which she starred alongside Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning.

"I remember waking up and saying wow 😳 it’s gone," Spears recalled.

Now, the singer said she gives "the sun credit for lifting my spirits and giving me a natural glow !!!!!"

In the picture, the singer showed off her natural beauty with a light makeup look in the sunlight.

Spears wore a floral off-the-shoulder crop top and a handmade flower crown for the shot and had her blonde locks tossed over her shoulder.

"It was so hot yesterday but look what I found …. my mini rose 🌹 garden hidden in the back !!!! I put them in my hair and I thought they were exquisite ☀️☀️👠👠👗👗💋💋🧚🧚👛👛⭐️⭐️🌸🌸 !!!!" she concluded the post.

Over the weekend, Spears shared another skincare update on Instagram in which she admitted that she is "not sure which facial product to use" during her time at home.

"My face gets really dry and I need to keep it hydrated 💧💧💧!!!! I really miss my oxygen facials I used to get … it’s all about balance and it’s hard because if you over moisturize you can break out !!!!" she wrote alongside a video of herself smiling.

"I guess it’s about figuring out your skin type and learning how to balance it out yourself !!!" she said, adding that it's "easier said than done."

She continued, "I used to just do my skincare at night but I do in the mornings now as well so who knows …. maybe that will do the trick 😳🙄🤔🤷‍♀️⭐️😂💋👗👠💋 !!!!"

Earlier this month, the singer revealed a different side of herself on Instagram, sharing that she now believes natural makeup is "the way to go" after years of wearing dramatic looks on stage and heavy eyeliner in her free time.

"Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go," Spears wrote alongside a selfie showing off her fresh face. ".... I mean …. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless .... I think a natural look is the way to go …. it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better 🌸✨💋 !!!! Pssss YES .... I know I'm wearing mascara in this 😉 !!!!"