Britney Spears thanks fans for 'sticking with her' as Oops I Did It Again celebrates 20th anniversary

Britney Spears is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album "Oops!… I Did It Again" with an Instagram video tribute. (Photo: Getty Images)

Britney Spears is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit album Oops!... I Did It Again with an old-school video montage.

On Saturday, the pop star, who released her second album on 16 May, 2000, shared the Instagram clip, which included a young Spears excitedly promoting the title track in an interview. “It’s incredible, it’s amazing and I think it’s better than ‘Baby One More Time’” she said, naming the 1999 album that made her famous at age 16.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s really really weird that my name is known all around the world,” the mother-of-two said in the old clip.

In her Instagram caption, Spears admitted that she didn’t know who made the compilation. “Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it!!!!!” she wrote. “20 years since the Oops! album …. the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!”

Read more: Britney Spears burned down her gym by accident

The 38-year-old added, “And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl.”

According to Billboard, the Oops!... I Did It Again album “held the record for 15 years for the biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist, debuting at No. 1 on the June 3, 2000-dated Billboard 200 with 1,319,000 copies sold in its first week.”

In January 2019, the pop star honoured the 20th anniversary of her Baby One More Time album with another tribute post.

Oops!...I Did It Again. Pop teen superstar Britney Spears performs in the first of four concerts at Jones Beach. (Photo By: John Roca/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

“Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!!” she posted on Instagram. “I can’t. It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all. Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed.”

Story continues

On Saturday, Spears playfully tweeted to NASA, “Hey @NASA….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have!!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere!!!!!” The music video for Oops takes place on Mars, where Spears dances for her astronaut love interest.

The official Twitter account for NASA replied, “Well hello there, @britneyspears. Yes! I'm packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you.”

Hey @NASA ….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have 😜😜😜😂😂😂 !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 16, 2020