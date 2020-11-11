Britney Spears: No ruling in effort to be free of father Jamie Spears as guardian

Britney Spears' desire to be free of her father's guardian role in her life remains in limbo following another court hearing in Los Angeles closed to the media and public.

Judge Brenda Penny declined to rule Tuesday on Britney Spears' and her lawyer's legal efforts to regain greater control over her life and her $60 million fortune after 12 years under a conservatorship run mainly by her father, James "Jamie" Spears.

He has been vigorously fighting back, arguing in legal filings that his daughter, 38, is still not ready to resume running her own life, career and financial affairs, and that the career and millions she now has are the product of his management.

Penny declined to immediately rule one way or the other, indicating she lacked adequate documentation. She set another hearing for Dec. 16, according to an order filed in the case file.

"The Court finds that additional evidence by supplemental declaration or additional documentation is required to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence," the order read.

The hearing was the latest in a case that dates to 2008, when Spears was placed under a conservatorship, as they are called in California, due to a mental breakdown that played out publicly in erratic behavior and the loss of custody of her two young sons to their father, Kevin Federline.

Up until this year, Britney Spears has not objected to her father's role in charge of her person and her finances, which he shared with a co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, until Wallet resigned in 2019.

After Jamie Spears suffered a medical crisis in late 2018, he kept his role as conservator of his daughter's finances but a court-appointed conservator, Jodi Montgomery, stepped in temporarily to manage her person.

But this year, according to court documents in the case, Britney Spears and her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, began pressing for her father's removal as either conservator of her person or her finances or both.

She sought to make Montgomery his permanent replacement and also sought to appoint a corporate fiduciary, the Bessemer Trust, as conservator of her finances.

Although Jamie Spears indicated he was willing to work with Bessemer, Ingham argued in a court filing that Britney Spears believes her father will attempt "to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney's objections."

Ingham cited Jamie Spears' recent failure to notify her that he had appointed a new business manager after the original manager resigned. Britney Spears also objects to the contents of her father's latest accounting reports, which he is required to make regularly to the court.

Hearings in conservatorship cases typically are not open to the public and the media. The coronavirus pandemic has closed courthouses for months, requiring participants in the case, including Britney Spears, to participate in the hearing by video call.

