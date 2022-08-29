Britney Spears’ mum Lynne responds after singer accuses family of abusing and abandoning her

Britney Spears’ mum Lynne has broken her silence after the popstar accused her family of abusing and abandoning her in a since-deleted online audio clip.

The Toxic singer, 40, shared a 22-minute audio message via YouTube on Sunday that included fresh allegations about the conservatorship that controlled most aspects of her life for almost 13 years.

Britney took particular aim at her mum in the clip, saying she was “more angry” at Lynne than her dad and then-conservator Jamie Spears, because “[Lynne] wouldn’t speak up” for her.

She explained: “I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up.

Britney Spears accused her mother Lynne (pictured) of failing to speak up for her during the conservatorship (Getty Images)

“There was always like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.’

“I feel like she could’ve gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds… Every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and they would take my phone away from me.”

Taking to Instagram, Lynne said in response that she felt “hopeless” following her daughter’s latest online attack, but vowed to “never turn her back” on the star.

Alongside a picture of her with her daughter in happier times, she wrote: “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye-to-eye, in private.”

The Standard has contacted a representative for Britney Spears for comment.

Elsewhere in the clip, Britney alleged that the conservatorship “was all premeditated” and called it “pure abuse”.

“I know now it was all premeditated,” she said,

“A woman introduced the idea [of a conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up,” she continued.

Britney Spears staged a music comeback last week with Elton John duet Hold Me Closer (Britney Spears/Instagram)

“There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it.”

Britney - who recently staged a music comeback last week with Elton John duet Hold Me Closer - also explained why she has turned down “tons of opportunities” to talk about her life during the conservatorship, which was finally terminated by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last November.

“I really don’t think any of that is relevant, getting paid to tell your story. I feel like it’s kind of silly,” the mum-of-two said.

Adding: “I’ve always been scared of the judgement and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing”.

Britney recently revealed that she had completed writing a tell-all book.