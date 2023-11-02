Britney Spears’ Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ Sells 1.1 Million Copies in First Week

Britney Spears’ long-awaited memoir “The Woman in Me” — which details her fight for freedom and tumultuous relationships with the men in her life — has sold 1.1 million copies in its first week across print, pre-sales, e-books and audiobooks in the United States.

“The Woman in Me” was released on Oct. 24 and has officially been out for just over a week. According to the book’s publisher, Gallery Books (a division of Simon and Schuster), Spears was quoted saying: “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

The publisher also said it has gone back to press for a fourth printing of the book, bringing the total number of hardcover copies in print to more than 1.4 million. These sales figures represent the high demand to hear Spears’ side of her robustly publicized fight to break out of her 13-year conservatorship.

On Amazon.com, “The Woman in Me” was the No. 1 book on its list of most read and sold non-fiction titles before Matthew Perry’s memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” took the spot following his death on Oct. 28.

The memoir is 275 pages long and was also released as an audiobook that is narrated by actress Michelle Williams. The book featured a wild assortment of revelations that touched on Spears’ career, family, conservatorship and high profile relationships. Among them, Spears revealed that she and her ex-beau Justin Timberlake had gotten an abortion and she also claims Timberlake cheated on her with unnamed celebrities. Elsewhere, Spears reflects on her acting career, from “Crossroads” to her missing out on the lead role in “The Notebook” to Rachel McAdams.

Spears landed the massive publishing deal for a tell-all last February, just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated. Simon & Schuster acquired the rights to Spears’ book last year after a bidding war that involved multiple publishers though the financial terms of the transaction have not been revealed. An individual familiar with Spears told Variety the deal is “record-breaking.” Reports, at the time, said that the agreement was worth as much as $15 million.

