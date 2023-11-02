Britney Spears’ Memoir Sells Over 1 Million Copies in First Week: ‘I Am Grateful to My Fans and Readers’

"I poured my heart and soul into my memoir," Spears said

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Britney Spears

Britney Spears is thankful to her fans for the success of her new memoir.

The Woman in Me was released on Oct. 24 and has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week on sale, according to Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. The number includes pre-orders, print books, ebooks and audiobooks formats.

Britney Spears, 'The Woman In Me' Book Cover

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” the “Oops!…I Did It Again” hitmaker, 41, said in a news release on Wednesday.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Arturo Holmes/Getty Britney Spears and Michelle Williams, who narrates the audiobook of 'The Woman in Me'

The audiobook, which includes an introduction by Spears and is narrated by actress Michelle Williams, has become the fastest-selling audio product in the publisher's history, Gallery Books said.

Due to the memoir’s popularity, a fourth printing of the book is already in the works. This will bring the number of hardcover copies in print to more than 1.4 million, the publisher added.

The memoir has been named a bestseller among The New York Times, USA Today and the Indie Booksellers.

In addition to the book’s U.S. success, it’s also been successful internationally. Simon & Schuster also published the book in the U.K., Australia, Canada and India.

“The book has been published in 26 languages/territories and is a #1 bestseller with an estimated 2.4 million copies in print globally,” the release continued.

“The Woman in Me has been the subject of intense interest since it was announced and has received outstanding critical acclaim since its publication," Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, said.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic Britney Spears

“It is selling in extraordinary numbers across all editions worldwide, and we expect strong sales to continue throughout the holiday season and beyond," Bergstrom continued. "Readers and reviewers have embraced Spears’s candid and powerful memoir in which she is finally able to share her story on her own terms.”

Before the book’s release, Spears spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about what the memoir meant to her.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”

The Woman in Me recounts the highs and lows of Spears’ life from her perspective — from her iconic career to her tumultuous love life, and everything in between.

