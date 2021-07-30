Britney Spears' Medical Team Supports Removal of Jamie Spears as Estate Manager, Says Conservator

britney spears; jamie spears; jodi montgomery

Getty; Shutterstock; Inset: Pais Montgomery Fiduciary Britney (L) and Jamie Spears; Jodi Montgomery (inset)

Britney Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery says she and the singer's doctors are standing by the pop star's request to remove her father as conservator of her estate.

In a court filing on Thursday, Montgomery supported replacing Jamie Spears, 69, as co-conservator of Britney's estate with CPA Jason Rubin. Her medical team also supports the move, Montgomery said.

"[Jamie] should not continue to act as the Conservatee's Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of the Conservatee," the filing read. "Because the paramount concern for this Conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the Conservatee, Petitioner hereby joins Conservatee in the Removal Petition."

"Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears's medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate," the filing read elsewhere.

Montgomery also described Rubin, the nominated replacement, as "eminently qualified" for the role.

"Ms. Montgomery believes in good faith that Ms. Spears's bests interests are served by granting the Removal Petition and removing Mr. Spears and replacing him as Conservator of the Estate with Mr. Rubin as requested in the Appointment Petition," the filing continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Courtroom at Britney Spears' Latest Conservatorship Hearing

Montgomery's court filing comes just several days after Britney, 39, through her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition to officially remove her father as estate conservator and replace him with Rubin.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the documents read. "Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

Story continues

According to his employer's website, Rubin has practiced as a forensic accountant since 1993 and has testified as an expert witness in hundreds of cases.

In 2019, Jamie stepped down as the conservator of her person after an alleged physical altercation with Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline's son Sean Preston, 15. (The exes are also parents to son Jayden James, 14.)

At the time, Montgomery — a care manager — took over as Britney's conservator of her person.

britney spears

Nicholas Hunt/Filmmagic Britney Spears

RELATED: Britney Spears Says She's Feeling 'Rebellious' as She Paints to Show Off Her 'True Colors'

At a July 14 hearing, Britney scored a major win in her conservatorship case when the judge allowed her to hire her own attorney, former federal prosecutor Rosengart. In the same hearing, Britney — who called into the hearing over the phone — accused Jamie of abuse.

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," she reportedly said in a tearful testimony. "I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad."

One day ahead of Britney's bombshell June hearing, The New York Times published a report citing sealed court documents and transcripts from 2016 between Britney and a probate investigator

"She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," a court investigator wrote in 2016, adding that Spears reportedly believed the legal system had "too much control."

During Britney's June appearance in court, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen shared a message from her client, saying, "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

As for Montgomery, a source told PEOPLE that Britney was "happy" with how much Montgomery has supported her throughout the process of her conservatorship.

"She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims," the source said then. "She feels like Jodi is very supportive."