Britney Spears, Maluma and J Balvin Hang Out in New Photo — and One of Them Appears to Feel Left Out

"[Britney Spears] already approved it," Balvin wrote on Instagram of his new song "COMILLO"

Maluma/Instagram J Balvin, Britney Spears and Maluma

J Balvin, Maluma and Britney Spears sound like an unlikely trio — but they sure look sweet together!

The Colombian stars gave fans an inside look at their hangout with the "Toxic" singer on social media Thursday.

"Who is like me in love?," Maluma, 29, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Balvin and Spears smiling and embracing each other at a table — while Maluma has his arms crossed and is keeping a straight face.

Related: Britney Spears Shares Gratitude for ‘Amazing Friends’ and ‘Self-Love’: 'Positive Affirmations Are Important'

Balvin, 38, commented, "Oh God hahahahahahahaha I can't get over it."

The Colores singer also included the photo in his photo dump on Instagram Thursday.

"Colmillo out now!!," he wrote, referencing his latest collaboration with producer Tainy and Young Miko titled "COLMILLO." He continued, "[Britney Spears] already approved it and [Maluma] bad at love again."

"COLMILLO" follows the release of "Dientes" for Balvin in September. Meanwhile, Maluma is currently touring across the United States in support of latest album Don Juan.

Last month, Spears, 41, shared a post on Instagram in which she expressed her gratitude for many things in her life, including "amazing friends" and "self-love."

"I'm in such a beautiful location !!! l'm so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!!" Spears began her caption, which accompanied a set of photos of herself and a male friend. "I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let's just say not easy !!! I'm just saying !!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Parra/Telemundo via Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Maluma, Britney Spears and J Balvin

Related: Maluma Caught a Crutch Thrown at Him on Stage During His Don Juan World Tour Opener

Story continues

Then, noting that she takes life "one day at a time" and is "learning to breathe," the "Lucky" singer wrote, "Self love is so unbelievably important !!!"

"I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!" she added.

Spears is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, due Oct. 24.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE of the memoir. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.