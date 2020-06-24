Britney Spears' Shoutout For LGBTQ Pride Month Gets Interrupted

Queer community ally Britney Spears hit Instagram on Tuesday to wish her LGBTQ fans a happy Pride Month. But it may not have gone as planned.

“You guys bring so much heart, passion and articulate everything you do,” she said in the video, below. “Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life. I love you so much, it hurts. Happy Pride Month.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As she delivered the salutation, the Grammy-winning singer encountered background noise.

Watch what happens:

Sure, boyfriend Sam Asghari’s interruption and her “Baby, be quiet!” reaction may have been planned.

But it’s still funny, and it puts the perfect exclamation point on her sentiments.

Spears has made her feelings about equality known before.

In 2017, the “...Baby One More Time” singer penned a handwritten love letter to her LGBTQ following for Pride Month. “It’s actually you that lifts me up,” she wrote. “The unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment... Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy, and make me and my sons strive to [be] better people.”

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.