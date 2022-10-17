Britney Spears Issues Message Of Support For Iranians 'Fighting For Freedom'

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read
Britney Spears Issues Message Of Support For Iranians 'Fighting For Freedom'

Britney Spears has voiced her support for protesters in Iran fighting for women’s rights.

“Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom,” she tweeted on Sunday.

The pop star’s husband, Iranian-American model Sam Asghari, has been speaking out about the deadly demonstrations since last month, when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in the custody of morality police in Tehran. Amini was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. According to witnesses, she was beaten severely by police upon her arrest.

Her death sparked nationwide protests against the government and its authoritarian religious regime mandating strict dress codes for women. Human rights groups estimate more than 200 people have been killed in the demonstrations.

“Me & My Queen stand with the people of Iran. Keep fighting,” Asghari wrote on Sunday, sharing his wife’s post.

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Last month, Asghari shared an impassioned message on Instagram about the protests, calling the Iranian government the “biggest terrorist for its own people.”

“The biggest protest for basic human rights in Iran is happening as we speak. We’ve seen videos of people getting murdered and slaughtered on the streets, innocent people,” he said, urging followers to share what’s happening in the country.

Widespread internet outages have made it difficult for protesters to communicate with the rest of the world, and Iranian authorities have detained dozens of journalists since the unrest began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Many protesters have begged social media users to spread the word about what’s going on in Iran.

Spears married Asghari in June, around seven months after she was released from a conservatorship that put strict limits on her personal and financial freedoms for more than 13 years.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Big money pours into Fresno Unified’s Bullard-area race as campaign tensions mount

    One FUSD school board candidate has outraised all other school board campaigns — combined.

  • Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman. The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Namibia causes huge upset to beat Sri Lanka at T20 WCup

    Namibia has beaten former champions Sri Lanka in a huge upset on the opening day of the qualifying tournament for the Twenty20 World Cup. The African nation secured a 55-run win over Sri Lanka after the 2014 champions won the toss and elected to field. In the second game of the day, the Netherlands topped United Arab Emirates by three wickets.

  • Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests

    A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital, injuring at least nine people, according to state media. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel, citing a senior security official.

  • Brittney Griner fears facing inhumane treatment at Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced

    As her detainment has dragged on, the WNBA superstar has grown increasingly concerned about the miserable conditions she might face in a penal colony.

  • 90 Day Fiancé : Ed Kicks Out 'Dumb' Liz After She Tosses Her $13K Engagement Ring 'in a Bush' amid Fight

    Ed and Liz's engagement party ended in a giant fight after Ed questioned his fiancée's sexuality

  • Shania Twain and Elle Macpherson stun in new selfie taken at Zurich concert

    The Canadian country-pop star shared a selfie she took with Australian model Elle Macpherson at a concert in Zurich.

  • Ron Johnson Claims Debate Crowd Laughed At Him Because Students Are Fed 'Leftist Propaganda'

    Someone dared to "let in" college students to his debate at Catholic Marquette University, the senator groused. "Our colleges aren’t exactly teaching history."

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib