Britney Spears Insists She's 'Alive, Fine And Healthy' After Fans Sent Police To Her Home

Daniel Welsh
·4 min read
Britney Spears at the ESPYS in 2015
Britney Spears has shared a string of tweets addressing a recent incident in which concerned fans had the police called to her home.

Earlier this week, police officers were sent out to the chart-topping singer’s home, after a handful of fans apparently felt concerned about her when she deactivated her Instagram page without warning.

Following this, a statement was shared on the Stronger singer’s verified Twitter page, urging her fans to “respect my privacy”.

She has since spoken further about the matter in a series of posts.

Alongside a video of Britney at a gym, the posts began: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well.”

The posts continued: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy.

“Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV... yep it hurt my feelings [...] I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house ... it really was uncalled for.

“l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad!!! I mean DAMN come on.”

“l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew!!!” they concluded. “To my real fans, God bless you.”

A statement about the incident shared on Britney’s Twitter page earlier this week read: “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls.I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

The statement continued: “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and [I was] being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I can so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

It’s now been over a year since Britney was released from the conservatorship she’d been placed under for 13 years.

The legal arrangement saw her father, Jamie Spears, and other parties put in charge of her finances and professional decisions, among various other aspects of her life.

Britney previously credited fans for raising awareness of her situation through what came to be known as the “Free Britney” movement.

In the year since the conservatorship was lifted, Britney has married her long-term partner Sam Asghari and recorded a comeback single with Elton John, based around a mash-up of some of his old hits.

