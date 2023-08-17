Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce after 14-month marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 - J. Merritt/Getty Images

Britney Spears’ husband has filed for divorce from the pop star 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing has revealed.

Spears married Sam Asghari at her home in California in June 2022 in front of guests including Madonna and Drew Barrymore. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after the dissolution just six months earlier of the court conservatorship that loomed over her for more than 13 years.

The pop superstar met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song Slumber Party in 2016.

She cited her desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons she wanted an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it.

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari on their wedding day in June 2022 - TIM STEWART NEWS LIMITED

Spears said she and Asghari lost a baby early in her pregnancy in May 2022, about a month before they married.

Reports of the couple’s struggles had increased in recent months.

Their marriage is the first for the 29-year-old Asghari and the third for the 41-year-old singer. She was married for less than three days in 2004 to Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, who attempted to crash her wedding to Asghari and was later convicted of misdemeanour trespassing and battery.

In 2004, she wed Kevin Federline, a dancer. Their three-year marriage spanned a time of intense tabloid scrutiny and increasing mental health struggles for Spears. Federline is the father of her two teenage sons who he retains custody of.

In 2008 she was placed in a conservatorship overseen by her father.

A conservatorship is a legal agreement in the US which appoints a legal guardian to handle the affairs of someone because of their age, a disability or illness.

Britney Spears met and began dating Sam Asghari when he appeared in her video for the song Slumber Party in 2016 - TIM STEWART NEWS LIMITED

As the singer began to appear less in public, fans mounted a campaign demanding the court free the singer in a movement which came to be known as #FreeBritney.

Since the conservatorship ended, Spears has put out music, including a collaboration with Elton John in 2022, but has not performed live in years, nor announced plans to do so.

Her memoir The Woman in Me is scheduled to be released in October.

The person, who is close to Asghari but not authorised to speak publicly, confirmed the filing happened on Wednesday, hours after several outlets including TMZ and People magazine reported the couple had separated.

An email sent to a Spears’ representative was not immediately returned. Court records in Los Angeles and Ventura County did not show where the case had been filed.