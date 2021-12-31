Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari auditioned for a ‘dope role’ in And Just Like That

Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari has revealed he auditioned for a role in HBO’s Sex and the City reboot.

Since debuting earlier this month, And Just Like That has proven to be a hit among fans of the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2004.

Core cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are joined by newcomers including Sara Ramirez (previously Grey’s Anatomy) and Sarita Choudhury.

Earlier this week, Asghari wrote on Instagram that he had unsuccessfully auditioned for a role on the show’s most recent episode.

The model, actor and personal trainer wrote in an Instagram story: “Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That.”

He clarified that there were no hard feelings, however, adding: “Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role.”

The role in question was for a physical therapist named Travis who is introduced in Thursday’s (30 December) episode to help Carrie Bradshaw with physical therapy following hip surgery.

Elsewhere in the episode, Carrie references a scene that occurred in a season two episode of Sex and the City involving Samantha Jones.

Kim Cattrall – who played Samantha throughout Sex and the City – has not reprised her role for And Just Like That.

The actor’s absence from the series is rumoured to be the result of a long-standing feud with co-star Parker.