Britney Spears’ father suspended from pop superstar’s conservatorship, judge rules

(Evening Standard)

The father of Britney Spears has been suspended from the pop superstar’s conservatorship, a judge in the US has ruled.

Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter’s estate was “untenable,” Judge Brenda Penny said during a heated hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday,

The 69-year-old was ordered to turn over the relevant documents to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed temporary conservator of the singer’s $60 million (£45 million) estate.

Jamie’s legal team had forcefully argued against his suspension, instead saying termination of the complex legal arrangement was the correct course.

However, the judge sided with Spears’s lawyer, agreeing it was in the star’s “best interests” that her father be removed.

The court was told Jamie’s continued involvement was “toxic”.

