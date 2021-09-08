Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Files to End Conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has filed a request to end the conservatorship which he set up in 2008. After attorney Andrew Waller exited the conservatorship in 2019, Jamie became the sole conservator of Britney’s estate, and Jodi Montgomery came on board in September that year to handle the singer’s health.

The recent filing by Jamie Spears in a Los Angeles court states, "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” BBC reported.

"Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," the petition adds. In an earlier court hearing, Britney Spears had told a Los Angeles judge that she’s always been “extremely scared” of her father, and sought an end to the 13-year conservatorship.

The filing by Jamie also states, “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.”

Jamie Spears’ lawyers said, “As Mr Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Britney Spears' Called Conservatorship 'Abusive'

In a 24-minute testimony in June, Britney Spears, over a phone call, called the conservatorship “abusive”. “You're allowing my dad to ruin my life. I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. I’m not a perfect person... but their goal is to make me feel like I’m crazy,” Britney told the judge.

She’d added that she wants to have more kids but was being prevented from that, and marrying. The Toxic singer also said that she was given medications she believes are detrimental to her health. Britney got the right to hire her own lawyer in July and Mathew Rosengart filed to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.

Story continues

After he started representing Britney, Rosengart said, “Does anybody really believe Mr. Spears’ continued involvement is in the best interest of Britney Spears? If he loves his daughter, it is time to step aside.”

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Tragedy Isn’t Hers Alone – It’s a Universal Fight

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.The Father Review: Florian Zeller’s Brilliant Tale of Ageing, Loss & CaregivingBritney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Files to End Conservatorship . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.