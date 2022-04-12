Britney Spears Is Expecting Her First Child With Sam Asghari

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The couple is expecting their first child together.

Spears took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that she took a pregnancy test after Asghari joked she was pregnant with a food baby. "So I got a pregnancy test … And uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she wrote before teasing the possibility of having twins. "Four days later, I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing!!! If two are in there, I might just lose it. I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

Spears then went on to elaborate on how times have changed in comparison to her first two pregnancies. The singer gave birth to Sean Preston Federline in September 2005, followed by Jayden James Federline, who was born almost exactly a year later.

She continued, "It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression ... I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn't talk about it back then ... Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her, but now women talk about it every day. Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This

time, I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love."

Check out Spears' pregnancy announcement here.