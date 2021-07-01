Britney Spears' Estate Co-Conservator Bessemer Trust Files to Resign to 'Respect Her Wishes'

getty Britney Spears

Bessemer Trust is asking to no longer be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate.

On Thursday, the company entrusted to handle Spears' estate alongside her father Jamie Spears filed to remove itself as the singer's co-conservator, citing Britney's claim of "irreparable harm to her interests," adding it believed that Britney had "consented" for Bessemer to be her conservator.

"As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, reads. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

In the document, Bessemer Trust requested that its resignation be processed on an "expedited basis."

Bessemer Trust Company of California joined as co-conservator of Britney's estate last year. In February, L.A. Superior Court judge Brenda Penny ruled that the company would continue being co-conservators of the 39-year-old's estate, alongside her father.

The document also includes declarations from Jeff Glowacki, managing director at Bessemer Trust Company, where he states he was contacted by Britney's attorney Samuel Ingham III, stating that the conservatorship was "voluntary" and that Britney consented to having Bessemer as a conservator; he also claimed that the company has played no part in making any decisions since being instated in November 2020.

Getty; Shutterstock Britney Spears; Jamie Spears

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Backs Britney Spears Over Dad's Alleged 'Abusive' Behavior: 'Should Be Illegal'

"As a result of the Conservatee's testimony... I became aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate [it]," the statement from Glowacki read.

Story continues

Bessemer Trust's filing comes after the temporary conservator of Britney's person, Jodi Montgomery, issued a fiery statement regarding Jamie's approval of finances after he suggested she was the cause for the singer's suffering.

"Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them," Montgomery's statement read. "Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney's behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney's medical team."

"Not every requested expenditure has been approved," Montgomery's statement continued. "Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, has a duty to make decisions in the best interests of the estate, and sometimes that has meant requested expenditures have been denied or limited."

According to Variety, Ingham argued in court that the original proposal of co-conservatorship was to give Bessemer and Jamie "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Conservatorship Hearing: 'I Apologize for Pretending Like I've Been OK'

"It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue," Ingham said.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Jamie's legal representation, Vivian L. Thoreen, Holland & Knight LLP, said that their client Jamie "has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators" and the court's rulings showed "the court's confidence in our client Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust to manage the conservatorship of Ms. Spears' estate together."

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with the court originally naming her father the permanent conservator of her person and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. Wallet retired from his role as co-conservator in June 2019.

On June 23, Britney addressed the court for the first time in years as she delivered an emotional testimony about the effects of her conservatorship and explained that she wants it to end without an external evaluation.

"I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship," she told the court then. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could [contest] the conservatorship. I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. But honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated."