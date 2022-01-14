Britney Spears ‘Disgusted’ After Sister Jamie Lynn’s ABC News Interview

Britney Spears responded Thursday night to younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ interview on ABC News earlier this week, in which the younger sister said she loved the pop star and couldn’t understand why the older Spears was hostile toward her. The “Zoey 101” star did the interview to promote her book, “Things I Should Have Said.” (Britney Spears has unfollowed Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram in recent days as her fans have spent months accusing Jamie Lynn Spears of not supporting her during her 13-year conservatorship, which was dissolved late last year.)

Britney Spears said she watched the 12-minute sitdown with Juju Chang while she battled a fever, which “was actually kind of nice” because she “had to surrender to not caring. I just couldn’t give a f—, but my head hurt so bad,” she said.

She called out Jamie Lynn Spears for, among other things, discussing her behavior in 2007.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???” the pop sensation wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter.

Britney Spears said her younger sister was always “the baby” who “never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her.”

The elder Spears also said her family ruined her dreams: “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a statement to her Instagram following her older sister’s comments: “It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

The 30-year-old added that Britney Spears wasn’t telling “the truth” and encouraged her to do so.