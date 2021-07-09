Britney Spears' dad 'very concerned' about 'dangerous' threats, but advises against co-conservator security request

Britney Spears' father James "Jamie" Spears is addressing the increased public scrutiny over his daughter's conservatorship, which has been thrust back into the national spotlight after the singer called the arrangement "abusive."

In a new court filing obtained by USA TODAY Thursday Jamie Spears said he's "very concerned" about the "dangerous rhetoric that has been circulating for quite some time" surrounding his daughter's conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 after the pop star suffered a public mental health crisis.

Jamie Spears, co-conservator of Britney Spears' finances, said he's been subjected to "innumerable and ongoing threats" for years, noting an uptick toward him and others involved in the conservatorship following a June 23 hearing where Spears accused him and her "management" of being abusive in controlling her life and career.

He is not the only one facing scrutiny. Jodi Montgomery, conservator of Britney Spears' person, petitioned the court Wednesday to authorize the singer's estate to pay for 24/7 security for her, citing a "marked increase" in threatening emails, calls, texts and social media posts following Britney Spears' criticisms of Montgomery during her court hearing.

"Mr. Spears is aware of the increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts directed to various individuals involved in the Conservatorship," the court documents read. "Mr. Spears himself and his counsel have also received similar threatening communications, including threats of violence and death, for some time."

Still, Jamie Spears asked the court Thursday to deny Montgomery's request, alleging a monthly expense of over $50,000 on security for Montgomery isn't "necessary."

"Mr. Spears does not believe such an expense is reasonable, necessary, or a proper expense of the Conservatorship Estate," the court documents read.

Jamie Spears said Britney Spears' estate (now estimated at nearly $60 million) can't afford to provide security for "various individuals" involved in the conservatorship. His legal team said if the court grants Montgomery's request, "fairness should dictate that everyone who claims he or she is being threatened should have the same security services as Ms. Montgomery."

"Ms. Montgomery is not the only person who might seek additional protection to be paid by the Estate," the court documents state.

Jamie Spears also questioned if additional security was needed for Montgomery after she contacted her local sheriff's department and was granted a patrol watch, according to her own petition.

According to Montgomery's petition, obtained by USA TODAY, Montgomery and her lawyer assert many of the messages threaten violence and even death. Although Montgomery already has security, she says it needs to be upgraded and wants the judge to approve the expense as soon as possible from Britney Spears' estate.

Despite threats from the public and criticism from Britney Spears, Montgomery announced Tuesday that she is not resigning from Britney Spears' case, citing a request from the pop star.

“(Montgomery) remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person. Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so,” said the statement issued to USA TODAY by lawyer Lauriann Wright’s publicist, Jack Ketsoyan.

