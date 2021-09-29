Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator of her estate, judge rules

Britney Spears is free of her father's much-loathed role in controlling her life and finances, but she's not yet completely free of the 13-year conservatorship, following a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The judge overseeing Britney Spears' conservatorship ordered the suspension of her father, James "Jamie" Spears, from his longtime role as her guardian, and ordered him to turn over all her assets, estimated at about $60 million, to a temporary conservator.

"I do believe ... that the suspension of Jamie Spears is in the best interest of the conservatee, Britney Spears," Judge Brenda Penny said during a three-hour hearing in Los Angeles probate court.

The judge said the suspension would be effective Wednesday, handing the pop star another victory in her effort to escape the conservatorship and the state of California's hold on her life through the probate court.

"The current situation is untenable," Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."

The ruling came after Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, acknowledged that her client wants his daughter's conservatorship to end, but said there is no point replacing him with someone else just to end it later.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' new lawyer, has been as passionate as his client in condemning her father from the day in July that Judge Penny granted the singer's request to choose her own attorney.

Rosengart has argued for immediate appointment of a new temporary conservator while slowly winding down the conservatorship itself later.

"My client wants, my client needs, my client deserves an orderly transition,” he told the judge.

Rosengart also used the hearing to continue his criticism, expressed in multiple court documents, of Jamie Spears' handling of his daughter's life, which she has called "abusive."

Rosengart referenced several recent TV documentaries on Britney, including one that reported Jamie Spears hired a security firm to eavesdrop on her in her bedroom and in her conversations with her lawyers.

He has argued in court documents that removing her father was the necessary first step to freeing her and "ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her."

Carlos Morales of Los Angeles holds a sign featuring an American flag with an image of Britney Spears and the hashtag #FreeBritney outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Sept. 29, 2021, during a hearing on removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money.

As the hearing went on inside the courtroom in downtown Los Angeles, a crowd of about 100 Britney supporters marched and waved signs at a rally in a closed street outside, chanting "Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!" and other pro-Britney slogans.

Her supporters in the #FreeBritney movement on social media have organized such rallies during hearings on her case over the last two years.

Jamie Spears has controlled his daughter's person or finances or both since the conservatorship was implemented in 2008.

He was most recently conservator of her finances but in recent weeks he agreed to step down if certain conditions were met. He also argued for an immediate termination of the conservatorship.

Days before Wednesday's hearing, Rosengart filed a supplemental motion calling for an immediate removal and suspension of Spears' father from her conservatorship, citing a New York Times report which alleged Jamie secretly captured audio recordings from his daughter's bedroom.

"Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines," Rosengart wrote in the petition.

In the past, Britney has accused her father of "abusive" practices, has refused to perform as long as he is in charge of her life, and said she was "afraid" of him.

Jamie has repeatedly said there is no justification for his removal, and he has acted only in his daughter’s best interest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator of her estate