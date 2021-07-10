Britney Spears' Conservator Accuses Jamie Spears of Using Over $2M of Singer's Funds to Defend Himself

Britney Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, is slamming Jamie Spears for claiming that she won't allow him to communicate with his daughter or be involved in decisions related to her conservatorship.

In documents filed in Los Angeles court Friday by Montgomery's lawyer, Lauriann Wright, the conservator condemns Britney's father for attempting to blame Montgomery for the singer's alleged treatment under her conservatorship, which was revealed during Britney's explosive June 23 court hearing.

"It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," she claims in the document.

Through her lawyer, Montgomery also alleges that Jamie has used "more than $2 million of his daughter's money" to defend himself in an attempt to remain conservator of her estate.

A representative for Jamie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the allegations.

Montgomery asserts in the filing that it is impossible for Jamie to be ignorant of his daughter's life over the past 21 months (since Montgomery took over as conservator of her person), since "everything costs money."

"No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears," she continues in the document, adding: "Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021."

Montgomery and Jamie "should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears' best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks," Montgomery claims via the court filing.

On Wednesday, Montgomery filed a petition for a guardian ad litem — a third-party advocate — to assist the pop star in selecting her own lawyer without having to undergo a medical evaluation, after her longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III asked the court to resign.

In the filing, Montgomery and her lawyer say that Spears "unequivocally disagrees" with Ingham's request that his resignation goes into effect "upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel."

"After 13 years of court-appointed counsel, she wants to select her own counsel," the document reads. "At the hearing on June 23, 2021, Ms. Spears addressed the Court and repeatedly expressed her desire to select her own counsel, without an additional medical evaluation."

The court filing from Montgomery included screenshots where Spears — listed as Jane Doe — texts her, saying, "I need u to stay as my co conservator of person. I'm asking u for ur assistance in getting a new attorney." (Montgomery stated on Tuesday she would not resign since Spears had asked her to remain.)

The court battle concerning Britney's conservatorship has been escalating since she told the court in a bombshell testimony that she never knew she could file to end it.

"I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she said in court, going on to address the judge directly. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that."

"Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated," she added. "I've done more than enough."

Earlier this week, Larry Rudolph resigned as Spears' manager, citing the singer's desire to retire from music. And last week, Bessemer Trust, which had been selected as a co-conservator of Spears' estate back in November 2020, resigned from their post citing her desire to end the conservatorship overall.