Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney for raising 'awareness' on conservatorship: 'You guys saved my life'

Britney Spears is offering a fans a glimpse into her mindset and wellbeing days after a Los Angeles judge officially terminated her conservatorship of almost 14 years.

The pop star, who turns 40 on Dec. 2, took to Instagram Tuesday to update fans on her plans and to express gratitude for the #FreeBritney movement, which advocated for her conservatorship's termination.

In a video of herself outdoors and speaking directly to the camera, Spears noted that nearly 14 years is "a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in," adding that she's grateful to "be independent and feel like a woman" by having the keys to her car, owning an ATM card, "seeing cash for the first time" and buying candles.

"It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference," she said. "But I'm not here to be a victim. I've lived with victims my whole life as a child. That's why I got out of my house, and I worked for 20 years, and I worked my (butt) off. I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses."

Spears says though she's "a very strong woman," she "can only imagine what the (conservatorship) system has done" to others.

"Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system," she said.

Spears finished off the video by addressing the #FreeBritney movement directly.

"My voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything," she said. "And because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%."

Spears elaborated in the video's caption, hinting that she may "go and set things square" with Oprah Winfrey.

"Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!" she wrote.

In a separate Instagram post Monday, the pop star said she was still on "cloud nine" and toasted her newfound "freedom" with a glass of bubbly. "What an amazing weekend… I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time," Spears wrote. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night."

She added: "I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!"

Spears said the celebratory festivities will continue until the rest of the year: "I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months!"

On Friday, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that "the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required" and "hereby terminated." Spears was originally placed under a conservatorship in 2008 at the age of 26 after suffering a public breakdown that played out before the paparazzi.

The ruling sent a shockwave of joy through a crowd of supporters gathered outside the Los Angeles courthouse, as well as all over social media.

Roughly 500 supporters cheered and shot confetti in the air. Online, celebrities including Cher, Paris Hilton and Lady Gaga congratulated Spears. Spears' fiance Sam Asghari showed his support on Instagram shortly after the hearing ended, writing: "History was made today. Britney is Free!"

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, joined in the praise while speaking to reporters after the hearing Friday: "I'm so proud of (Spears). I thank her for her courage and poise and power. I thank her for our relationship."

In her Instagram post on Monday, Spears thanked Rosengart and said he "truly turned my life around."

"I’m so happy my lawyer … came into my life when he did… I’m forever thankful for that," wrote Spears, who hired Rosengart in July following an explosive court testimony into her "abusive" conservatorship.

Spears also thanked her fans for their continued support. "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much."

While the conservatorship is over, the hearings in Spears' case are not. The next one is scheduled for Jan.19, possibly to deal with remaining motions and petitions in her case file.

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Maria Puente

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Britney Spears on conservatorship: #FreeBritney fans 'saved my life'