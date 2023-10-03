Britney Spears Buys Adorable Two-Piece Bikini for Dog Snow — See the Photo!

"Snow’s first Gucci bikini... even has a skirt to go with it too," raved the musician on Instagram Monday

britney spears/instagram Britney Spears and dog Snow

The holiday season has started early for Britney Spears!

In an Instagram post on Monday, the pop superstar, 41, revealed that she gifted her four-legged friend Snow a new fashion-forwarded outfit.

"Snow’s first Gucci bikini … even has a skirt to go with it, too," wrote Spears next to an image of the adorable two-piece set. "I’ve never owned anything Gucci in my life … all my friends always had name brand everything !!!"

britney spears/instagram The Gucci bikini Britney Spears bought for her dog

The dog apparel was stored inside a plastic bag and included the fashion house's iconic brown monogram print. Spears added in the caption: "Am I weird because there’s supposed to be a fascination with it ??? Name brands never appealed to me … but I will get it for my babies 🐶!!!"

Snow was first introduced to fans of the music icon through a video on Instagram.

"Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!" wrote Spears in August. The video included clips of Snow playing in bed with a pacifier and being held tightly in Spears' arm.

The "... Baby One More Time" singer shared another snapshot of the pooch on Sunday, in which she explained that Snow had gotten her first dress and a pair of glasses.



"My baby Snow 🌹⭐️⭐️🌹⭐️🌹⭐️ I put glasses 👓 on her today … She needs glasses just like me 👁️ 🙈🙈🙈🤷🏼‍♀️💕⭐️ look at her glasses !!! She is the queen of the universe 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😂😂" wrote Spears in the Instagram post.

Apart from becoming a dog mom, Spears has been in the middle of a divorce from ex-Sam Asghari. The former couple met in 2016 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Spears opened up about being in a "beautiful place" in a recent Instagram post.

"I'm in such a beautiful location! l'm so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment," she wrote on Instagram. "I say this because I am going through a divorce. Having to reflect my past in a book was not easy. l'm taking it one day at a time and learning to breathe. Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place."

Read the original article on People.