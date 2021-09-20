Britney Spears back on Instagram less than a week after deactivating account

Britney Spears has made her return to Instagram less than a week after deactivating her account.

The pop superstar said she was taking a break from the social media platform to celebrate her engagement.

Spears, 39, announced she was to marry long-term partner Sam Asghari, 27, earlier this month.

When deactivating her Instagram account last week, the singer promised she would not be away long and has stayed true to her word.

Her first post back was a pair of selfies – one black-and-white, one colour – taken in Palm Springs.

She captioned the post: “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCE … I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions !!!!!”

Spears is locked in a high-profile and long-running legal battle over the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for more than 13 years.

Britney Spears is engaged to actor boyfriend Sam Asghari (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Earlier this month, her father Jamie Spears filed to end the complex legal arrangement.

That came after intense pressure for him to step away from his role overseeing his daughter’s estate.

A hearing in the case is set to take place in Los Angeles next month.

Spears and Iranian-born actor and model Asghari have been together for almost five years.