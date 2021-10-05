Britney Spears Asks Fans Where She Should Get Married, Says She Cried for Two Hours' from Gratitude

Britney Spears is grateful for those who have supported her journey to end her conservatorship.

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop star addressed her fans on Twitter less than a week after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate.

"I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ... " she wrote alongside a video of herself set to "Fade" by Kanye West.

The newly engaged singer continued, "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!"

That same day, Britney also addressed her fans on Instagram, asking them where they think she should get married to fiancé Sam Asghari.

In the Instagram video, Britney — who was on vacation with Asghari in the French Polynesia — said, "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I have no idea where I want to get married. We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City."

Asghari told his fiancée, "Why don't you ask the fans?," to which the singer replied, "Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea."

Britney also captioned the post, in part, "Psss where should we get married 💍⛪️👰🏼‍♀️."

Last Wednesday, judge Brenda Penny agreed to a request by Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart to suspend her father's role in her conservatorship. For Jamie's temporary replacement, Penny appointed CPA John Zabel, who will hold the post until Dec. 31.

Of her decision, Penny said that it is "in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal."

britney and jamie spears

getty; Alex Berliner/Shutterstock Britney Spears, Jamie Spears

RELATED: Britney Spears Says She's Focused on 'Healing' After Dad Jamie Is Suspended from Conservatorship

Story continues

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Britney's father has stated in his filings that the pop star may no longer need a conservatorship — something the singer's attorney Rosengart told PEOPLE is a "massive legal victory" for the singer as her case moves forward on Nov. 12 with a hearing that focuses on whether to terminate her conservatorship entirely.

Jamie, however, called it a "loss" for his daughter, whom he said he loved unconditionally, in a statement released after Wednesday's hearing.

Looking ahead to the Nov. 12 hearing, Britney's attorney told PEOPLE he is focused on "terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others."

"It's going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court's order today, is going to turn over," Rosengart told PEOPLE.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"[We'll be] looking at communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears' counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us," he added, after accusing Jamie of financial misconduct and "reaping millions of dollars from his daughter's estate," during Wednesday's hearing.

britney spears

Nicholas Hunt/Filmmagic Britney Spears

RELATED: Jamie Spears Suspended: Experts Explain What This Means for Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said in a statement issued on Thursday that Jamie "loves his daughter Britney unconditionally" and defended his role as estate conservator.

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," Thoreen wrote in a statement. "Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."