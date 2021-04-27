Britney Spears asks to address court directly in conservatorship case
Britney Spears has requested to address a Los Angeles county court directly, according to her lawyer.
In Tuesday's (27 April) hearing around Spears's legal conservatorship, the pop performer's court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III said Spears wished to schedule a status hearing “on an expedited basis”.
“The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Mr Ingham told Judge Brenda Penny.
While Mr Ingham did not disclose the specific matters that Spears hoped to address, he did say that the hearing would pertain to the “status of the conservatorship.”
Judge Penny set a date for 23 June to hear from Spears directly. This will be the first time in recent years Spears has stood before the court.
All other matters pertaining to Spears's conservatorship case will continue starting on 14 July.
The judge also granted a motion allowing the sealing of documents from public view pertaining to the singer’s temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who is set to take over for Spears’s father, Jamie, in September.
Covering today’s Britney Spears conservatorship hearing . Spears is asking judge for a status hearing so she can address the court directly, according to her court appointed atty Samuel Ingham
— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) April 27, 2021
#FreeBritney began to trend on social media shortly after the court hearing wrapped up, with fans tweeting their excitement at the singer's chance to say her piece.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press shared footage of #FreeBritney activists, who collectively lobby for the singer to be released from her conservatorship, gathering outside of the courthouse.
Britney Spears supporters gathered outside a Los Angeles courthouse for a hearing in the pop star's conservatorship case. One woman wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt got her head shaved in tribute. pic.twitter.com/RV7OQ4usvh
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 27, 2021
Since 2008, Spears’s affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship that allowed her father to oversee her financial affairs as well as her personal life.
While he no longer oversees her personal life due to health reasons, he continues to manage her estate, despite her telling a judge that she wants him removed from the role.
The battle between Britney and members of her family over the conservatorship was recently explored in the documentary, Framing Britney Spears.
Read More
Justin Bieber under fire for cultural appropriation as he debuts dreadlocks on Instagram
Harry and Meghan to make post-Oprah appearance with Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez
Billie Eilish announces release of new album ‘Happier Than Ever’