Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (REUTERS)

Britney Spears has announced she is engaged to partner Sam Asghari after more than four years together.

The pop superstar, who recently celebrated a legal victory in the conservatorship that controls her life and career, shared a video of her wearing a diamond ring.

She wrote on Instagram: "I can’t f****** believe it" alongside diamond ring emojis and a love heart.

The video featured the 39-year-old showing off the ring while her actor and fitness instructor fiance, asks if she is pleased with it.

"Yes!" Ms Spears replied. She also planted a kiss on his cheek.

Many congratulated the star on her engagement.

Paris Hilton wrote: “Congratulations love!! ð So happy for you! Welcome to the club!!”

Mr Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, also confirmed the engagement to People.

He said in a statement he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement".

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

New York City jewellers Forever Diamonds said on Instagram it designed the ring.

The jeweller showed a close-up of the silver sparkler - revealing the word "lioness" engraved on the inside of the ring.

Lioness is Mr Asghari’s nickname for his now-fiancee.

A post on the Forever Diamonds Instagram page said Roman Malayev was the designer.

The statement said: "The thought and detail Sam put into this ring made the design process so special for Roman and our team. In honour of the Lioness herself, we are naming this gorgeous setting The Britney.”

Ms Spears met her 27-year-old partner on the set of a music video in 2016.

She recently praised him for helping her during “hardest years”.

Sharing a gushing post on Instagram, she said: “Not only has this cute a****** been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star!!!”

Story continues

The engagement comes after Ms Spears’s father, Jamie, filed to end a conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life for 13 years.

Jamie Spears, 69, filed his petition to terminate the legal arrangement in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Mr Spears set up the conservatorship, which governs the popstar’s personal and business affairs, in 2008.

Read More

Britney Spears’ father files to end conservatorship

Britney Spears: Charges dropped in housekeeper row over dogs

Britney Spears accuses father of trying to ‘extort her’ in conservatorship